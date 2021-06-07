Right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori and radical leftist Pedro Castillo have been locked in a "statistical draw" in an exit poll as voting closed in Peru's presidential election.

Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, had 50.3 percent of the vote according to reputable pollsters Ipsos, with Castillo on 49.7 percent just after polls closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT).

Ipsos said the results were so close that it couldn't separate them.

Castillo had topped the first round of voting in April, when the pair both caused a surprise by reaching the second round, and he was also narrowly ahead in the latest opinion polls before Sunday's vote.

The new leader will need to tackle a country in crisis, suffering from recession and with the worst coronavirus fatality rate in the world after recording over 184,000 deaths among its 33 million population.

Peruvians will also look to the winner to end years of political turbulence after four presidents in the last three years, and with seven of the last 10 of the country's leaders either having been convicted of or investigated for corruption.

First official results are expected after 11:00 pm on Sunday (0400 GMT Monday).

At the height of the political storm in November last year, Peru had three different presidents in just five days.

Two million Peruvians have lost their jobs during the pandemic and nearly a third of the country now live in poverty, according to official figures.

Polar opposites

For voters, this was a choice between polar opposites.

Fujimori represents the neoliberal economic model of tax cuts and boosting private activity to generate jobs.

Speaking to journalists and supporters on Sunday morning, she promised to "respect the popular will," no matter the outcome of the voting.

She also praised the "grandfathers and grandmothers" who went out to vote despite the pandemic. "They thought about their children and grandchildren," she added.

Trade unionist schoolteacher Castillo has pledged to nationalise vital industries, raise taxes, eliminate tax exemptions and increase state regulation.

He voted in Tacabamba in the Cajamarca region following a breakfast with his family.

"I've taken a decision, I'm not going to Lima because of my parents' health," said Castillo, who also vowed to respect the results.

Fujimori's bastion is the capital Lima, while Castillo's bulwark is the rural deep interior.