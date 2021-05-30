West African leaders will meet in Ghana to discuss a response to Mali's second coup in nine months, with the new interim president Colonel Assimi Goita attending.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invited Goita to come to Ghana's capital Accra for "consultations" ahead of an extraordinary summit on Sunday devoted to Mali, according to a letter from the 15-nation bloc seen by AFP.

He flew to Accra on Saturday, military and airport sources said.

In a statement on Facebook, the office of the Mali presidency said Goita would "take part alongside his counterparts in the sub-region".

He had served as vice president since leading a coup last August that ousted the democratically elected president, with the roles of president and prime minister held by civilians after pressure from ECOWAS, which has served as a mediator.

However on Monday, soldiers detained transitional president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying that they had resigned.

The twin arrests triggered a diplomatic uproar and marked the second apparent coup within a year in the Sahel country.

Mali's constitutional court completed Goita's rise to full power on Friday by naming him transitional president.

With the junta going back on its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been raised about its other pledges, including holding elections in early 2020.

The junta said this week it would continue to respect that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change.

The constitutional court said Goita would "exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion".

