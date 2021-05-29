Democratic Republic of Congo's government has said the eruption of the second volcano in the country's east that been announced hours earlier was a "false alarm" after a plane did not spot any activity.

"False alarm on Nyamuragira. A plane has just flown over the entire area on the sides of this volcano. No eruption was observed," the Communications Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It had earlier announced a "low intensity" eruption on the side of Mount Nyamuragira, near Mount Nyiragongo which erupted a week ago causing devastation and forcing mass evacuations.

Earlier in the day, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said that a second volcano erupted near the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Goma city.

"Today the Murara volcano near an uninhabited area of Virunga [park] erupted," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said, referring to a wildlife reserve that is home to a quarter of the world's population of critically endangered mountain gorillas.

It was followed by another statement.

"A low-intensity volcanic eruption has been reported in the northern side Nyamuragira," the communication ministry said in a statement. "The lava is flowing in an uninhabited area within Virunga Park."

Murara is a small volcano considered a crater of Nyamuragira, which along with Nyiragongo is known for strong volcanic activity.

It is located about 25 km north of Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province.

Hundreds of aftershocks

Located on the shore of Lake Kivu in the shadow of Nyiragongo, Africa's most active volcano, the city has lived in fear since it erupted last Saturday.

The strato-volcano spewed rivers of lava that claimed nearly three dozen lives and destroyed the homes of some 20,000 people before the eruption stopped.

Tens of thousands had fled Goma last Saturday night but many returned when the eruption ended the following day.

Scientists have since recorded hundreds of aftershocks.

They warn of a potentially catastrophic scenario –– a "limnic eruption" that could smother the area with suffocating carbon dioxide.

Goma was quiet on Saturday with limited tremors roughly averaging once every hour, as against once every 10 minutes earlier, an AFP news agency journalist said.

There were a handful of vehicles on the streets which were semi-deserted and only some small shops were open.

A report on an emergency meeting early on Friday said 80,000 households –– around 400,000 inhabitants –– had emptied on Thursday following a "preventative" evacuation order.