The latest killing comes a day after the United Nations Human Rights Council agreed to launch an international investigation into "crimes" committed during the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinians in blockaded Gaza.

The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during the war that was halted by a ceasefire on May 21.

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Gaza's Hamas administration had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

Palestinians welcomed the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum while Israel rejected it and said it would not cooperate.