The impact of the ceasefire in Gaza still echoes after President Joe Biden has had six phone calls with Benjamin Netanyahu in 11 days. Some Middle Eastern experts in Washington,DC criticise President Biden for turning a blind eye and staying silent about the incidents that took place in the first week.

However, some experts congratulated him, especially some Democrats, for releasing the tension with heavy diplomacy. There are two important points in Biden's pro-Israel speech: "We will continue to support Israel and enhance its defense, and there will be no peace until the countries in the region recognize Israel's right to exist as a sovereign Jewish state."

Furthermore, although the Biden Administration wants a two-state solution, we can see that it is impossible to implement it. The situation in Congress has become more dramatic after recent resolutions.

While 14 out of 435 Members of Congress have signed the joint resolution proposing to stop arms sales to Israel, 105 members have signed the simple resolution condemning Hamas and proposing to continue supporting Israel's security.

In the 100-seat Senate, while ten senators have signed the simple resolution in favour of enhancing diplomatic efforts between Israel and Palestine (S.Res. 225), 31 senators signed the simple resolution promoting Israel as the USA's biggest ally in the region.

A 46-page report titled "U.S. Foreign Aid to Israel," prepared by the American Congressional Research Service, shows in great detail that the amount of US aid to Israel between 1946 and 2018 was $236 billion. As you may recall, a 10-year security Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the American and Israeli governments on September 14, 2016, which granted Israel $38 billion military aid ($33 billion Foreign Military Financing Grants subsidised by Congress and $5 billion missile defense appropriations) between 2019 and 2028.

On top of all that, Biden has approved a $735 million arms sale, and Congress failed to reach the necessary numbers to veto it.