WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia to shut down Kabul embassy as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian facility will close as an "interim measure" on May 28 – in three days – "in light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan."
Australia to shut down Kabul embassy as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. / Reuters Archive
May 25, 2021

Australia will shutter its embassy in Afghanistan this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced, underscoring deep fears about the "increasingly uncertain security environment" in Kabul as foreign troops withdraw.

Morrison said on Tuesday the facility would close as an "interim measure" on May 28 – in three days – "in light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan."

The United States has formally begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, opening the final chapter in America's longest-ever war, but heralding an uncertain future for a nation in the tightening grip of the Taliban.

The elected government in Kabul and Afghan security services remain weak despite two decades of foreign capacity building, and their success is far from clear without full-scale US support.

Most US troops are expected to leave by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks that sparked the US-led invasion of the country.

READ MORE: US plans to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11

Recommended

"It is Australia's expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once circumstances permit," Morrison said.

A handful of Australian troops are also leaving Afghanistan, ending a mission that cost the country billions of dollars and saw tens of thousands of military personnel deployed far from home.

Without that small contingent and the larger US force as back up, Morrison said there was an "increasingly uncertain security environment."

"The government has been advised that security arrangements could not be provided to support our ongoing diplomatic presence," he said in a statement.

READ MORE: NATO, US forces to coordinate for Afghanistan withdrawal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized