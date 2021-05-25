Australia will shutter its embassy in Afghanistan this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced, underscoring deep fears about the "increasingly uncertain security environment" in Kabul as foreign troops withdraw.

Morrison said on Tuesday the facility would close as an "interim measure" on May 28 – in three days – "in light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan."

The United States has formally begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, opening the final chapter in America's longest-ever war, but heralding an uncertain future for a nation in the tightening grip of the Taliban.

The elected government in Kabul and Afghan security services remain weak despite two decades of foreign capacity building, and their success is far from clear without full-scale US support.

Most US troops are expected to leave by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks that sparked the US-led invasion of the country.

