It has been a little more than 100 days since the Biden administration has been in office and yet despite its announcement of an American geo-strategic pivot to China and Russia, Middle Eastern affairs have proven to consume Washington’s foreign policy agenda twice so far.

The first use of military force by the administration in February 2021 targeted a site allegedly affiliated with one of the Iranian-linked Iraqi militias in Syria, which had earlier launched rockets at American military forces in Iraq.

America’s first diplomatic intervention during a conflict was its support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. With a ceasefire in place at the moment, however, the US does not seem to have an agenda, will, or strategy to address the decades-old structural problems that led to the conflict in the first place.

The recent bout of violence is demonstrative of a larger pattern in the Middle East. First, it demonstrated that despite America’s claim of a new pivot to the Pacific, the Middle East is still pivotal to global security. Second, the Hamas that engaged Israel with a larger rocket arsenal was able to achieve a set of aims that proved elusive in previous escalations. Third, in the struggle between the US and Iran, the Islamic Republic ultimately benefitted from this two-week conflict, achieving a regional gain from a relatively modest investment in Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Hamas’ Endgame

This round of violence was sparked by controversies surrounding the expulsion of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem. This issue lead to Palestinian protests and a heavy-handed Israeli police response, that spilled into the al-Aqsa mosque during the end of Ramadan. This area sacred to both religions, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary (Haram al-Sharif) and to Jews as Temple Mount, had sparked the second Intifada in 2000, when then Israeli politician Ariel Sharon mounted a defiant march on the grounds near the Dome of the Rock mosque, also located in the Noble Sanctuary. The area served as a flashpoint close to two decades ago and proved to do so again in 2021.

In the Financial Times, Martin Indyk, an American diplomat tasked to deal with the Arab-Israeli conflict in the past, wrote more than a week before the recent cease fire that Hamas would agree to it as the group achieved its limited aims.

First, from Gaza, Hamas could claim solidarity with the Palestinians clashing with Israelis in Israel itself, in towns such as Lod.

Second Hamas demonstrated that it has the military means to reach Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, disrupting air traffic at the international airport between these cities, while simultaneously demonstrating that some of its rockets were able to evade Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Hamas also claimed it targeted Israeli military bases. While no independent confirmation has been provided of the success of these volleys hitting such military facilities, the possibility of such a claim based on its recent long-range rocket attacks would nonetheless inspire Hamas’ followers and sympathisers.