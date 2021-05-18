WORLD
3 MIN READ
Duterte bans Philippines cabinet from public remarks on South China Sea
Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the waterway, which China claims almost entirely, flared in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone.
Duterte bans Philippines cabinet from public remarks on South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announces the disbandment of police operations against illegal drugs at the Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines January 29, 2017. / Reuters
May 18, 2021

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has banned his cabinet from speaking out in public on the South China Sea dispute, after key ministers engaged in a war of words with Beijing.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the waterway, which China claims almost entirely, flared in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

While Duterte has been reluctant to confront China over the issue, his foreign and defence secretaries have repeatedly criticised Beijing for its refusal to withdraw the ships from the disputed waters.

Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted an expletive-tagged demand for the Chinese vessels to leave the area.

READ MORE:Philippines: Chinese vessels 'swarming' area around disputed islands

His online swearing prompted a rebuke from Beijing and Locsin later apologised to his Chinese counterpart.

"This is my order now to the cabinet... to refrain (from) discussing this West Philippine Sea (issue) with... anybody," Duterte said in a recorded speech late Monday, using the local name for the sea.

Recommended

"If we have to talk, we talk only among us," Duterte told several cabinet members, including Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who previously described the presence of Chinese boats as an "incursion".

READ MORE:US, Philippines worried by Beijing ‘militia’ build-up in South China Sea

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was allowed to address the issue in public, Duterte added.

China has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the South China Sea to be without basis.

Duterte has set aside the ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment from China that critics say have largely not materialised.

READ MORE:Philippines asks Chinese flotilla of 200 vessels to leave disputed reef

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized