Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon has said there were no grounds for Westminster to block a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom devolved parliament after her party won a fourth term in power in the devolved parliament.

Sturgeon gave a televised victory speech on Saturday as the total count for Thursday's vote gave the SNP 64 seats in 129-seat parliament at Holyrood, one seat less of an outright majority.

"There is simply no democratic justification whatsoever for [PM] Boris Johnson or indeed for anyone else seeking to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose our own future," she said.

Sturgeon said in her victory speech that if Westminster refuses permission for a referendum, this would place it "in direct opposition to the will of the Scottish people".

The UK voted in local and regional elections on "Super Thursday" in its first major polls since Brexit and the pandemic.

The count is much slower than usual due to virus safety measures.

Johnson's Conservative Party has performed strongly in England, outdoing Labour in its traditional heartlands although the main UK opposition party held onto power in the devolved parliament in Wales and won several high-profile mayoral races.

Fresh referendum

But the focus remained on Scotland, where a vote for the devolved parliament in Edinburgh saw the ruling SNP seek a parliamentary majority as a mandate for a fresh referendum on independence, or "indyref2", that could reshape the UK.

The SNP would need 65 seat s in the 129-member parliament to claim a majority at Holyrood for the first time since 2011, while the BBC projected it will win only 63.

Sturgeon brushed off this setback, saying that the SNP along with the Scottish Greens, will now form a larger pro-independence majority in the parliament, giving it a democratic mandate to push for the referendum.

Scots voted twice, once for a constituency MSP and once for a party, with those votes allocated regionally.

The proportional representation system is designed to prevent a single party like the SNP dominating.

'Very challenging'

The BBC predicted that the Scottish Greens would win nine seats through the regional vote now being counted.

Johnson in an interview with The Daily Telegraph indicated that he would not agree to a referendum even if the SNP won a majority.

"I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless," Johnson said.

"There's no case now for such a thing ... I don't think it's what the times call for at all."

Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a legal referendum after the virus crisis is over and not before the end of 2023.