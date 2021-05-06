The Republic of Congo's government has resigned, public television announced, a procedural move three weeks after the central African nation's veteran leader began a new term as president.

Prime Minister Clement Mouamba submitted his government's resignation to President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Wednesday, according to the statement read out on television.

The outgoing team will continue in its tasks until Sassou Nguesso names a new premier. He has not yet announced when he will do so.

New five-year term

Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a new five-year term as president on April 16.