WORLD
2 MIN READ
Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after 'fall' from high-rise
Iranian officials launch an investigation into the death of the first secretary at the Swiss embassy who died after reportedly falling from a high-rise in the capital of Tehran.
Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after 'fall' from high-rise
Swiss Foreign Ministry said an employee at its embassy in Iran had died in an accident, without identifying the victim. / AFP
May 4, 2021

The first secretary at the Swiss embassy in Tehran has been found dead after falling from a high-rise building where she lived in the north of the city.

Iranian emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi said the diplomat's body was found by a gardener after an employee who arrived at her apartment early on Tuesday noticed she was missing, Fars news agency reported.

"This person was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy," Khaledi told Mehr news agency. "The cause of her fall has yet to be determined," he told Fars.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry (FDFA) said on Tuesday that an employee at its embassy in Iran had died of an accident, without identifying the victim. 

"The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Recommended

Iranian police said it has started investigating the diplomat's death. 

The diplomat was 51, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. 

Other reports put her age at 52.

Switzerland has represented US diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media