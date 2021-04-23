Most political parties in Spain have put aside their differences to condemn a series of death threats mailed to the country's interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party.

But the issue provoked a bitter confrontation between United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias, the recipient of one of the letters, and the far-right candidate in an upcoming regional election in Madrid, who cast doubts on the threats.

Vox Party Madrid leader Rocio Monasterio said she was against “all kinds of violence” but, during a radio debate with Iglesias, refused to back away from earlier remarks that she didn't believe her opponent's account.

As a result, three left-wing candidates refused to continue talking with the far-right politician and the debate ended abruptly.

The threats were delivered in envelopes filled with bullets and accompanied by anonymous letters either demanding the three officials step down from their positions or plainly menacing the recipients and their relatives.

Iglesias, who recently stepped down as one of Spain's four deputy prime ministers to run in the May 4 Madrid election, posted a photo on Twitter showing the four bullets he said arrived inside the envelope and the letter addressed to him at the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Madrid.

