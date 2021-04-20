WORLD
3 MIN READ
Passengers test positive for virus after New Delhi flight to Hong Kong
Some 49 people tested positive for Covid-19 during Hong Kong’s mandatory three-week quarantine period, one of the strictest entry regimes in the world.
Passengers test positive for virus after New Delhi flight to Hong Kong
A "Vistara" passenger aircraft prepares for landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2015 / AP
April 20, 2021

At least 49 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said, as the financial hub introduced an emergency ban on all flights from India in a crackdown over a new wave of cases.

All of the passengers who tested positive flew into Hong Kong on a flight run by Indian operator Vistara on April 4, authorities said on Tuesday.

The positive tests are significant as Hong Kong is regularly recording fewer daily cases than the total detected on the flight since it brought a fourth wave under control in January.

Authorities imposed a two-week ban on all flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from Monday, categorising the countries as "extremely high risk" after detecting the N501Y mutant Covid-19 strain for the first time.

India is battling skyrocketing infections, with hospitals running out of beds and the government forced to reimpose economically painful restrictions.

Its capital New Delhi went into lockdown from Monday night as officials scramble to get surging cases under control.

READ MORE:Boris Johnson cancels New Delhi trip as coronavirus cases surge in India

Recommended

The identified Vistara aircraft can hold a total of 188 passengers but Hong Kong authorities did not announce how many it had been carrying.

The positive coronavirus results surfaced during Hong Kong's mandatory three-week quarantine period, one of the strictest entry regimes in the world.

All travellers flying into the territory from high risk 25 places including the UK, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the USA must also provide a negative test within 72 hours prior to departure.

Several cases have also been detected on flights arriving in Hong Kong from Mumbai, authorities said.

Densely populated Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the coronavirus, but the tough entry conditions, strict social distancing measures and universal mask wearing have helped keep infections to just over 11,000 with 209 deaths.

Around 9.8 percent of the city's 7.5 million population have been vaccinated so far.

READ MORE:UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus surge – latest updates

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar