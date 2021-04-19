Cape Verde's prime minister has declared victory after results showed his party on course to win legislative elections dominated by the Covid pandemic and its impact on a tourism-dependent economy.

"It's a great victory, the victory of Cape Verde," Ulisses Correia e Silva said as jubilant supporters gathered in front of his party's headquarters in the capital of Praia.

"We succeeded in convincing Cape Verdeans of the correctness of the government's conduct in a very difficult time and the correctness of our proposals for the future," he added.

The 58-year-old leader's Movement for Democracy (MpD), in power since 2016, had won 36 of the 72 seats in the country's National Assembly by the end of the evening, according to results from 95 percent of polling stations tallied by the electoral commission.

The results for four seats devolved to overseas Cape Verdeans in the Americas, Europe, and Africa have not yet been counted.

The MpD is nevertheless well ahead of the opposition African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), which ruled the former Portuguese colony when it was a one-party state, led by Janira Hopffer Almada.

Results suggested the party would win 26 seats, dashing the 42-year-old lawyer's hopes of becoming the country's first female leader.

After voting, Almada complained the ruling party continued campaigning after the official end of electioneering on Friday, calling it a "grave violation".

Cape Verde has a semi-parliamentary system in which the prime minister wields executive power while the president plays the part of the arbitrator in the event of intractable disputes. Elections for the presidency take place on October 17.

READ MORE: Djibouti's longtime leader Guelleh wins fifth term in office

'Fight Covid and develop the economy'