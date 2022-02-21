China has imposed new sanctions on US defence contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the move at a daily press briefing on Monday, citing a newly passed Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law that took effect in 2021.

It was in response to a $100 million deal approved by the US for maintenance of Taiwan's missile defence systems by the two companies.

“China once again urges the US government and relevant parties to . . . stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with Taiwan," Wang said.

“China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests in accordance with the development of the situation," he said without giving any details.

READ MORE:Taiwan stresses 'rock-solid' ties with US after fresh defence deal

One-China principle

Taiwan is a democratically self-governed island that communist-ruled China claims as its own territory. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.