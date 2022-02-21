WORLD
Borrell: EU supports further talks between US and Russia on Ukraine
"We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says.
Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion. / AP
February 21, 2022

The European Union has said it supports the latest attempt to arrange further talks between Washington and Moscow to find a diplomatic solution following a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders.

"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday in Brussels before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he said.

READ MORE:EU: West can't keep offering olive branch to Russia

Biden, Putin summit

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted "in principle" to hold a summit, which can only happen if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency had announced.

The summit, proposed by France's Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said early on Monday.

Recommended

It said that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday.

News of Macron's proposal followed a rise in tension over the massing of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders. 

Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion.

READ MORE:Biden, Putin agree to meet in France-brokered summit over Ukraine

READ MORE:All signs suggest Russia on brink of invading Ukraine: Blinken

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
