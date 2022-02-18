A former US police officer who shot dead a young African-American man after mistaking her gun for her Taser has been sentenced to two years in prison after an emotional court hearing.

"This is a cop who made a tragic mistake," said Judge Regina Chu on Friday.

Chu became emotional as she delivered the sentence of 24 months, two-thirds of which is to be served in prison and the remaining third on supervised release.

Kim Potter, 49, was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright in the chest during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, in April 2021.

Chu rejected the prosecution's request that Potter be given seven years in prison and sentenced her to two years, of which the former officer will have to serve at least 16 months.

"This is one of the saddest cases I've had in my 20 years on the bench," Chu said.

'Tragic error'