Russia's deployment for a military exercise in Belarus and on the borders of Ukraine marks a "dangerous moment" for European security, NATO's chief has said.

"We are closely monitoring Russia's deployment in Belarus, which is the biggest since the end of the Cold War," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday at a news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This is a dangerous moment for European security. The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down."

Stoltenberg and Johnson both warned Russia that NATO is deploying more forces to its eastern member states, such as Poland and Romania, and that Russia's behaviour would not deter them.

"Renewed Russian aggression will lead to more NATO presence, not less," Stoltenberg said, thanking the British leader for sending troop reinforcements to Poland.

Both leaders said NATO is ready to engage with Russia in talks on de-escalation and arms control, but warned that the alliance will not compromise on its open-door policy.

"When the Berlin Wall fell, the people of Europe made clear that they wanted their freedom and their security to be inextricably tied together." Johnson said.

"We must resist, we must oppose any return to the days when fates of nations are decided over their heads by a handful of great powers," he said.