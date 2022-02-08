The interim Afghan administration has lauded Turkiye's government and people for sending aid and support to Afghan people to help stem a dire humanitarian crisis.

Bilal Karimi, the interim Taliban administration's acting deputy spokesperson, said on Tuesday that Turkiye has always stood behind the Afghan people in difficult times.

"I would want to express my gratitude to Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), the Turkish government, and the Turkish people for sending aid and helping us at this difficult time," Karimi said.

He added that the interim administration in Kabul wants to establish good relations with Turkiye as Turks are their brothers and sisters.

"We hope that Turkiye will continue to assist and extend more support in rebuilding Afghanistan after decades of conflict," he said.

Peace has been restored in the country, he said, inviting Turkish investors to come and invest in Afghanistan.

Acute hunger

His statement came after a special charity train carrying 750 tons of emergency supplies from Turkiye arrived in Herat, northeastern Afghanistan on Monday after traveling 4,168 kilometres (3,590 miles).