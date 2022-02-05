Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has apologised to Prime Minister Scott Morrison for calling him "a hypocrite and a liar".

"I want to apologise to the prime minister...I should have never written the text that I did," Joyce told a news conference on Saturday.

"My view from the backbench about the prime minister was based on assumption and commentary, not from a one-on-one working relationship."

He also said Morrison had rejected his offer to resign.

Morrison said in a statement that he accepted Joyce's apology.

In a leaked message, the deputy prime minister, who heads the junior partner in Morrison's coalition government, said last year that he had never trusted Morrison.

"He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time," Joyce wrote to a former staffer of Morrison's Liberal Party who had alleged sexual assault by a fellow staffer.

After Joyce's apology, Morrison responded, "Relationships change over time. Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect."

Controversies