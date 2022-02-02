The British government has set out plans for a huge shift in power and wealth to left-behind regions of the country, a long-standing promise to the voters who helped put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in office.

The government fleshed out the promise on Wednesday with details of plans to invest in public transport, education, digital connectivity and research and development in poorer regions, mostly in central and northern England, by 2030.

It also said more regions will get elected mayors with substantial powers, and derelict industrial sites will be targeted for major regeneration projects.

As yet, though, there are few details of how the ambitious plans will be funded.

Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the leveling up plan, said Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union had been “a wake-up call” by voters in neglected areas.

“As well as a clear commandment to leave the European Union it was also a way of saying to people in (Parliament’s postcode) SW1, people like me, ‘look, it’s vital that you change the economic model of this country,’” he said.

Johnson hopes announcing the long-awaited plans will provide some respite from scandal over lockdown-breaching parties held in his office during the pandemic.

