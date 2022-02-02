Tonga has said it will close its borders after Covid-19 was detected in the previously virus-free Pacific kingdom as it struggles to recover from last month's deadly disaster.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said late on Tuesday that two men tested positive this week in the capital Nuku'alofa and were in isolation.

He said the men had been working in the city's port, where humanitarian aid has been pouring in from around the globe since the January 15 eruption.

"The most important issue at the moment is to slow down and stop those who have been affected," Sovaleni said during a national address.

"That's the reason for our national lockdown... no boat will be allowed to go from one island to another, no more (domestic) aeroplane flights."

Sovaleni said Tonga would close its borders from 0500GMT on Wednesday, with the situation reviewed every 48 hours.

The volcanic blast, one of the biggest recorded in decades, generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash, claiming three lives.