WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN condemns North Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
North Korea confirmed that it had fired a Hwasong-12 "ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile," in a first test since 2017 of a weapon that powerful.
UN condemns North Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
The test on Sunday was North Korea's seventh in January. / AFP
February 1, 2022

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, which broke a 2018 moratorium by Pyongyang.

Guterres said the launch as "a clear violation of Security Council resolutions," in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety," he added, using the acronym for North Korea's full name.

He urged Pyongyang "to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions" and called for a diplomatic solution.

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired a Hwasong-12 "ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile," in a first test since 2017 of a weapon that powerful.

The test on Sunday was North Korea's seventh in January - the most ever carried out by the country in a calendar month, raising fears Pyongyang could renew nuclear and intercontinental missile tests.

READ MORE:US seeks direct talks after North Korea tests 'most powerful' missile

Recommended

Blaming "hostile" policy of US 

Earlier in January, North Korea had threatened to abandon a nearly five-year-long, self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming US "hostile" policy for forcing its hand.

In 2017, the UN Security Council on three occasions decided unanimously to impose new heavy economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile tests. 

The sanctions, the Council's latest show of unity over North Korea, target the country's oil imports as well as its coal, iron, textile or fishing exports.

READ MORE:North Korea tests longest-range missile in five years

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?