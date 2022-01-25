Power has gradually been restored across three ex-Soviet countries Central Asian countries after one of the biggest blackouts in the grid-sharing region's history.

Electricity was restored across Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday after an accident triggered a massive power outage there and in neighbours Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the country's energy ministry said.

"Electricity supplies have been restored all over Kyrgyzstan after a large-scale power failure," a ministry spokeswoman, Jiyde Zootbekova, told AFP News Agency.

Uzbekistan's energy ministry said that "the supply of electricity to the regions of the country is now gradually being restored."

An AFP correspondent said that electricity had returned to his apartment in central Tashkent at around 1130 GMT.

Another correspondent in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty said electricity had returned to the economic hub, although it was not immediately clear if other cities in the vast country's southern regions had received power again.

Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, part of a different grid, was not affected by the outage.

Massive power cuts