The first meeting between Turkish and Armenian special envoys to discuss steps for normalising the ties between the two countries, is expected to be held next month.

"The date for the first meeting between special representatives of Turkiye and Armenia has not yet been set but it is expected to be held in January," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The envoys at the first meeting will exchange views on a roadmap on which steps can be taken, including confidence-building steps, Cavusoglu noted.

"The first meeting will be important. Afterwards, they will continue in Turkiye and Armenia via videoconference," he added.

On December 15, Turkiye appointed Serdar Kilic, a former ambassador to the US, as the special envoy to discuss steps for normalisation with Armenia.

Three days later, Armenia appointed National Assembly Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan its special representative for dialogue with Turkiye.

On December 27, Cavusoglu announced that Russia will host the first meeting between Turkish and Armenian special envoys to discuss steps for normalising the bilateral relations.

Moscow on Tuesday announced that it supports talks, noting that "the whole world will benefit from this re-establishment of neighbourly relations."

