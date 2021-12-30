Tesla Inc has been recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing.

The announcement came on Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as Tesla shares were down 1.1 percent in premarket trading.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems, the US road safety regulator said.

The total number of recalled vehicles is close to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year. Tesla could not be reached for comment.

For Model 3 sedans, "the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying," the NHTSA said.

For Model S vehicles, front hood latch problems may lead a trunk to open "without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash," Tesla said.

