Turkiye has begun administering its domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country.

The landmark vaccine’s rollout started on Thursday across the country’s signature city hospitals.

It was developed in collaboration with Erciyes University in the Kayseri province and the Health Ministry's Health Institutes of Turkiye (TUSEB).

The country has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech. It also began administering booster shots.

Daily coronavirus cases jumped beyond 30,000 this week for the first time since October. New infections surged 30 percent on Monday and jumped further to beyond 36,000 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since April 29.

With Turkovac, Turkiye joined the ranks of only nine countries that can produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

Turkiye announced last week that the indigenous Turkovac vaccine had been authorised for emergency use.

