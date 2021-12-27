Iran has insisted that the United States and its allies promise to allow Tehran to export its crude as negotiations on restoring the tattered nuclear deal were to resume in Vienna.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolahian on Monday signal that Iran is pressing its position ahead of the negotiations over reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Amirabdolahian said Iran wants the upcoming round of talks to focus on achieving the “point where Iranian oil is being sold easily and without any barriers and its money arrives in Iran’s bank accounts.”

As the parties to the 2015 atomic deal prepared to convene in Vienna, Amirabdolahian said Iran wanted to “be able to enjoy full economic concessions under the nuclear deal.”

“Guarantee and verification (of the removal of sanctions) are among topics that we have focused on,” he said.

The new administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly demanded the removal of all economic sanctions before Iran reins in its nuclear advances.

READ MORE:Iran won't enrich uranium 'beyond 60 percent' if talks fail

Enriching uranium