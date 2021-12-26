TÜRKİYE
Turkiye warns global alliance using disinformation to target its gains
Turkiye has suffered the most from the disinformation campaigns of terrorist organisations, foreign states, sub-state actors, multinational companies, and international non-governmental organisations, senior government official says.
Communications director Fahrettin Altun says it is a “national duty” to prevent disinformation. / AA
December 26, 2021

Turkiye is the country that has suffered the most from the global disinformation campaign, the country’s communications director has said, citing a study conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Speaking at the joint opening meeting of the Strategic Communication and Fight Against Disinformation workshops on Sunday, Fahrettin Altun said Turkiye is the focus of disinformation campaigns in the international arena.

Turkiye has undergone a transformation process, which is in favour of the Turkish nation and its national interests, he said, adding that there is an intense alliance of international actors to eliminate the gains of Turkiye through disinformation.

Noting that disinformation in modern democracies is primarily used to create social chaos, political instability and economic crisis, Altun said that all those tools are used to "create the possibility of foreign intervention."

'National duty' to prevent disinformation

He said Turkiye is the victim of disinformation campaigns of terrorist organisations, foreign states, sub-state actors, multinational companies, and international non-governmental organisations.

He emphasised that the politics of disinformation is a process that brings ghettoisation and polarisation in the social, political, and cultural spheres, and that it is an element that harms the social structure, national unity, and integrity.

It is a "national duty" to prevent disinformation, Altun added.

SOURCE:AA
