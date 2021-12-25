The Taliban has dissolved Afghanistan's election commission, a panel that supervised polls during the previous Western-backed administration.

Taliban government spokesman Bilal Karimi made the announcement on Saturday.

"There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate," Karimi said, referring to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission.

"If we ever feel a need, the Islamic Emirate will revive these commissions," he added.

Karimi said the authorities had also dissolved two government departments this week — the ministry of peace, and the ministry of parliamentary affairs.

TheTaliban had already shut down the former administration's ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is not a graveyard of empires, but a symbol of Western hubris