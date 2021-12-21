Troops have raced to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm.

Thousands of military, police and coast guard personnel have been deployed on Monday to deliver food, drinking water and medical supplies to survivors, who have been struggling to find basic necessities.

"I have directed the (military) to deploy all available assets – ships, boats, aircraft, trucks – to bring relief goods to the stricken areas," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

Heavy machinery – including backhoes and front-end loaders – also have been sent to clear roads.

Meanwhile, officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Typhoon Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter.

"Our food supply is running low. Maybe, in a few days, we will totally run out," said Fely Pedrablanca mayor of Tubajon town on Dinagat Island.

In the province of Southern Leyte, evacuation centres were also destroyed, said Roger Mercado, acting chief of the public works agency, as he appealed for tents and construction material.

Damage to infrastructure in Southern Leyte, where residents were also in desperate need of food and water, could reach 3 billion pesos ($60.14 million), Mercado told DZMM radio.

Incoming relief

The Red Cross is also flying relief to Siargao and Bohol islands – popular tourist destinations that had been struggling to recover after Covid-19 restrictions wiped out visitor numbers.

"The emergency appeal by IFRC helps us to act swiftly and do all we can to help people and families get back on their feet," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

The organisation has appealed for $22 million to fund urgent relief and recovery efforts.

The UK has pledged around $1 million to the IFRC effort.

Other non-government organisations are also appealing for donations.

