US Senator Joe Manchin has dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News on Sunday.

"I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."

The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden –– along with other senior Democrats –– has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November.

The White House in a statement voiced frustration at the "sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position" and emphasised the senator had repeatedly pledged, including to the president, to negotiate on finalising the bill.

Manchin's reservations

Manchin considers the plan to be too expensive and argues it will further fuel inflation, which in November jumped 6.8 percent from the same period last year, its biggest gain since June 1982 as prices for gasoline, used cars, rent, food and other goods continued to climb, threatening the world's largest economy and Biden's public support.

In a statement on Sunday, 74-year-old Manchin, who has served West Virginia in the US Senate since 2010 and boasts of his record of working across the aisle with Republicans, reiterated his reservations over the bill.

Among them, he underscored the possibility of increasing the national debt, saying that would hamper the United States' ability to face rising inflation, the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic and mounting tensions with rivals Russia and China.

"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," he said.

Biden has said his proposal would not increase the country's debt, with the White House statement saying the bill "is fully paid for, is the most fiscally responsible major bill that Congress has considered in years, and reduces the deficit in the long run."