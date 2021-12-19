TÜRKİYE
Turkiye will continue to ‘deepen ties with African nations'
The aim is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future, Turkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said after the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.
Ankara is planning to donate five million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations. / AA
December 19, 2021

Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African nations under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our economic investments, educational ties, and cultural exchanges are a testament to our conviction in the promise of the continent,"  Turkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter following a summit in Istanbul.

He said that Ankara is proud to host the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and reiterated that Turkiye's approach to Africa is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future.

"Many African nations have been facing the threat of terrorism from Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others. We will continue to partner with them on both defence and counter-terrorism and support them by sharing our technological capabilities and know-how," he stated.

Moreover, he noted Turkiye's plan to donate 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations and cooperate on the production of Turkiye's indigenous TURKOVAC vaccine and said it is a sign that how much Ankara cares about the well-being of our African people beyond political matters.

Also pointing out his country's increasing investment in the continent, he stressed that the ventures are bringing positive results in close cooperation and coordination with African leaders for peace and stability.

"President Erdogan consistently raised the issue of lack of Africa’s representation at the UN Security Council despite its 1.3 billion population," said Altun, referring to Turkiye's call to reform the international body.

SOURCE:AA
