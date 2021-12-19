A dozen people were slain in a Guatemalan village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town, police said.

The National Civil Police said on Saturday that the 12 dead included men, women and children, but gave no details on what happened in the village of Chiquix, in western Guatemala near the Mexico border.

A local police officer was killed and two more were wounded earlier in the week in the same area, and violence has occurred there before.

Guatemala's National Police said in a statement that it was engaging leaders of the two communities in efforts to prevent future violence.

Negotiations between the two sides have so far yielded few results.

The office of the Human Rights Ombudsman also recommended beefing up the police presence in the area.