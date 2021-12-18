Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional Covid-19 restrictions.

"I think it is right for me to write to step doesn't with immediate effect," said Frost in a statement on late Friday.

Frost also noted that the Brexit is "now secure" and Johnson's administration should not be "tempted by coercive measures."

"We need regulated, low tax, entrepreneurial economy," he added.

The resignation news firstly reported of the local daily Mail.

The newspaper said Frost's resignation had been prompted by the introduction of additional Covid-19 measures, including Covid passes, a broader discontent with tax rises and the cost of 'net zero' environmental policies.

If confirmed, the departure of the British government's most senior Brexit negotiator is yet another blow to Johnson, who has faced warnings from some of his own lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge.

Johnson said on Friday that he takes personal responsibility for the loss of a Conservative stronghold in an election defeat that showed public dismay over a litany of scandals and stepped up pressure from mutinous lawmakers.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

Frost, a supporter of Brexit who negotiated Johnson's revised EU divorce deal and a trade agreement, has led the attempts by London to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.

READ MORE: EU offers several proposals to resolve Northern Ireland Brexit row