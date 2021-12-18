Thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets of Barcelona to protest against a court decision that mandates that 25% of all school subjects be taught in Spanish.

The protests on Saturday, with banners reading "Now and always, school in Catalan," were against the reduction of the still predominant use of the local Catalan language in classrooms.

“(The court mandate) is the death of our language. Our language is the foundation of our society, and it has been shown that the educational system works … Spanish is not in danger,” said translator Mónica Muñoz.

The march comes less than a month since Spain’s Supreme Court upheld the 2020 decision that would roughly double the hours Catalan students are taught in Spanish from one subject to two.

Currently, most schools only use Spanish in Spanish language class, with everything else taught in Catalan. The increase may seem slight, but for many Catalans it is sacrilege.

On the other hand, families who want their children to receive more learning in Spanish say the current system is violating their rights to study in the nation’s common tongue.

Why does it matter?