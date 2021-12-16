Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo have declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that emerged in early October in North Kivu province and infected 11 people, killing six of them.

"I am happy to declare the end of the 13th epidemic of the Ebola virus disease" in North Kivu, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani told an online news briefing on Thursday.

"My warm congratulations to health workers in the health zone of Beni who have suspended their strike movement to cope with this epidemic," Mbungani said.

The virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids, was first discovered near the Ebola River in 1976.

Congo declared its 13th outbreak of the disease on October 8 in Beni in the east of the country, prompting fears of a repeat of a 2018-2020 epidemic that killed nearly 2,300 people in the same region, the second-highest toll recorded in the disease's history.

'Crucial lessons are being learned'