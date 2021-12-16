The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, on Thursday confirmed to The Associated Press Agency that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

“Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

