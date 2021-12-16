The Turkiye's Central Bank has cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points from 15% to 14% in line with market expectations.

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate by 500 basis points since September.

In previous statements, the bank signaled it would reduce rates one more time, this month, before stopping in January.

"Increase in inflation in November has been driven by developments in exchange rates and supply-side factors such as the rise in global food and agricultural commodity prices, supply constraints," said the bank, noting inflationary pressures.

The bank also said it made a decision to "complete the use of the limited room implied by transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy’s control on price increases."

Citing national income data and leading indicators, the bank also stressed that economic activity is robust thanks to strong external demand.

It also said Turkiye’s rapid vaccination rollout this year paved the way for services, tourism, and related sectors to enable a more balanced composition of economic activity.

Bank's emphasis on current account balance

The bank said the current account balance is projected to see a surplus in 2022 on the back of the upward trend in exports.