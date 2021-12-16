North Korea has tried to stop leaks to the outside world about its public executions in recent years, suggesting Pyongyang may be responding to international scrutiny of its human rights record.

North Korean escapees said executions were carried out at closely monitored sites with authorities keeping a close eye to ensure no information gets out, a Seoul-based research group said in a report released on Wednesday.

"In recent years, North Korea appears to be strategically selecting places away from the border area to carry out these killings," said the Transitional Justice Working Group, which has a stated non-partisan mission of documenting human rights abuses and seeking justice for victims.

"Monitoring and control of the assembled audience at these events is tightening to prevent information on public executions from leaking outside the country."

The NGO analysed satellite imagery and collected testimonies of 23 public executions during the era of Kim Jong Un, who took power a decade ago following the death of his father in December 2011.

TJGW said their findings suggest that the Kim Jong Un regime is paying more attention to human rights issues in response to increased international scrutiny.

Human Rights Watch echoed that concern on Thursday, accusing Kim of "isolating the country more than ever" through "unnecessary and extreme measures".

South Korean entertainment ban

Seven of the public executions were for watching or distributing Korean pop videos from South Korea, which are banned by Pyongyang, the report said.