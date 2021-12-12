WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli PM to visit UAE, a first since formalising ties
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit comes as Iran and world powers have resumed negotiations on the frayed 2015 nuclear deal.
Israeli PM to visit UAE, a first since formalising ties
Israel-UAE normalisation uncorked commercial deals including a private contract to offload Gulf oil in the Red Sea resort of Eilat. / Reuters
December 12, 2021

Israel's Naftali Bennett will head to the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year.

"I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister," Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday.

He will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Monday, the prime minister's office said.

Bennett and Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss deepening ties, with an emphasis on economic issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the countries, the Israeli statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

Israel-UAE normalisation uncorked commercial deals including a private contract to offload Gulf oil in the Red Sea resort of Eilat.

That deal has been challenged in Israel's Supreme Court by environmentalists and is opposed by Bennett's energy minister.

His government is expected to decide this week whether to allow it to go ahead.

Recommended

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco moved toward normal ties with Israel under a US–sponsored initiative dubbed the "Abraham Accords" after the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

READ MORE: Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

Meeting comes amid Iran nuclear talks

The trip comes amid heightened regional tensions as world powers' try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has broached setting up joint defences with Gulf Arab states that share its concern over Iranian activities.

Yet UAE has recently mounted outreach to neighbouring Iran, sending a top official there last Monday.

READ MORE: Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law