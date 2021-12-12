The United States, Mexico and several regional countries have decided to coordinate to apprehend the network of human smugglers responsible for a deadly accident that killed dozens of migrants, the US embassy in Mexico said.

The embassy announced the creation of an action group tasked with investigating, identifying and apprehending the smugglers involved in organising a trailer, crammed with more than 160 people, which overturned on Thursday in the Mexican state of Chiapas. At least 55 people, most from Guatemala, were killed and dozens others were injured.

The United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic would support the efforts, though coordination was open to all regional countries, the embassy said on Saturday.

"We have a shared commitment to apply the full weight of the law against those who are responsible, in addition to working in a coordinated manner to combat human trafficking and smuggling in all its manifestations," the embassy said in a statement.

Growing number of migrants

Thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America have traveled through Mexico to reach the US border in recent years.