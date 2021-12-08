A Libyan political body has called for a December 24 presidential election to be delayed to February amid growing jostling over the rules and legal basis of a vote aimed at ending a decade of instability.

"Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," High State Council (HSC), an advisory body, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Omar Boshah, first deputy president of the Council, told journalists in Tripoli that if the vote goes ahead on December 24, "the results will not be accepted".

HSC was installed through a 2015 peace agreement but not recognised by all other Libyan political entities, comes less than three weeks before the vote.

It said the presidential and parliamentary elections should both take place on the same day, as was originally demanded by the UN roadmap.

In Libya's complex, fractured political environment the extent of the HSC's powers is debated, but its statement adds to the doubts surrounding the election.

The electoral commission has not yet announced a final list of candidates for the presidential race following a fractious process of court appeals over the eligibility of the 98 who registered to run.