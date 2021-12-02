Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations.

The 35-year-old told reporters in Vienna on Thursday that he had always done his best to "move our beautiful Austria a little bit in the right direction,” but acknowledged having made some mistakes during his 10-year career.

Still, Kurz insisted: “I'm neither a saint, nor a criminal.”

Kurz, who was one of Europe's youngest leaders, quit as chancellor in October at the behest of his coalition partner, the Greens, after prosecutors launched the graft inquiry, though he remained head of his People's Party (OVP) and a lawmaker.

He has been the dominant and most polarising figure of Austrian politics since 2017 when he became OVP leader and then chancellor, winning a parliamentary election and forming a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

Kurz said he had felt "hunted" because of hefty criticism during his time as chancellor.

He has most recently come under fire for not doing more to prevent the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which prompted the current national lockdown.

Scandals