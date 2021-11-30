A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries –– from which they were pointedly excluded.

Writing on the website of conservative journal National Interest, ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines" and called the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality".

The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise.

But when the State Department last week published a list of about 110 invited countries –– without including Russia or China –– their reaction was furious.

China was especially angered by the inclusion of Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty.

'No model can fit all countries'

The two ambassadors to the United States said democracy "can be realised in multiple ways, and no model can fit all countries."

"No country has the right to judge the world's vast and varied political landscape by a single yardstick," the ambassadors added.

The article described China as having "an extensive, whole-process socialist democracy (which) reflects the people's will, suits the country's realities, and enjoys strong support from the people."