WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pressure mounts on Syria, Russia to come clean on chemical weapons
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says there is a "serious threat" against world efforts to eradicate chemical armaments.
Pressure mounts on Syria, Russia to come clean on chemical weapons
Both Syria and Russia have refused to allow OPCW inspectors and declare chemical weapons. / Reuters Archive
November 29, 2021

Syria and Russia are facing renewed pressure to come clean over alleged chemical weapons use as the global toxic arms body met in The Hague.

Damascus is still failing to declare its chemical weapons and admit inspectors, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) chief Fernando Arias said on Monday.

Syria denies the use of chemical weapons and insists it has handed over its weapons stockpiles under a 2013 agreement with the US and Russia, prompted by a suspected sarin gas attack that killed 1,400 people in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

But Syria was stripped of its OPCW voting rights in April after a probe blamed it for further poison gas attacks, and they will remain suspended until it has fully declared its chemical weapons and weapons-making facilities.

The nerve agent poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia meanwhile continues to pose a "serious threat" to world efforts to eradicate chemical armaments, Arias added.

Moscow had asked OPCW inspectors to come to Russia to investigate, but Arias said the visit had not taken place due to conditions set by the Russian authorities that were stricter than those imposed by other countries.

READ MORE:Chemical weapons watchdog considers suspending Syria membership

International pressure

Recommended

London and Washington meanwhile pushed Moscow and Damascus to comply with international laws.

"We call again on Russia and the Assad regime to comply with their obligations," Bonnie Jenkins, the US under secretary of state for Arms Control and International Security, said in a statement to the meeting.

British junior defence minister, Annabel Goldie, said Russia must not only answer questions on Navalny but also the Novichok poisoning of former KGB agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

"There is no plausible explanation for these poisonings other than Russian involvement and responsibility," Goldie said.

Moscow has always denied involvement in both incidents.

READ MORE:Putin has a chemical weapons problem

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law