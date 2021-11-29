Georgia police have arrested dozens of opposition supporters who rallied outside the court where ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili faced trial on abuse of office charges, which he has denounced as politically motivated.

On Monday, Saakashvili was seen sitting in a glass box in the courtroom, according to a short mobile phone video broadcast by independent Pirveli TV station.

More than 1,000 supporters rallied outside the court, waving Georgian and European Union flags and chanting his name.

It was Saakashvili's first courtroom appearance since the Caucasus country's top opposition leader was arrested on October 1 shortly after his return from exile.

Georgia's president from 2004-2013, Saakashvili had refused food for 50 days to protest his prosecution.

Saakashvili called off the hunger strike when he was moved to a military hospital on November 20 after doctors warned he could soon die.

READ MORE:Imprisoned Georgian ex-president's hunger strike caused neurological damage

Role in 2007 police crackdown

Monday's trial concerns Saakashvili's alleged role in a violent police crackdown on an opposition protest in 2007.