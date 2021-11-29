WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters block roads across Lebanon as currency hits new low
Roads were closed with burning tyres, set ablaze by protesters, after the Lebanese pound sank to more than 25,000 against US dollar last week.
Protesters block roads across Lebanon as currency hits new low
Protesters also blocked main highways including one leading to Beirut's international airport, according to Lebanon's Traffic Management Center. / AP
November 29, 2021

Demonstrators have blocked roads across Lebanon to protest against the country's economic meltdown, days after the Lebanese pound sank to new lows.

Roads were blocked with burning tyres, set ablaze by protesters, in central Beirut, Tripoli in northern Lebanon and the southern city of Sidon on Monday.

According to the country's National News Agency roads in Cola, Kaskas, Corniche al Mazraa, Barbir, and Saeb Salam were obstructed.

Protesters also closed main highways including one leading to Beirut's international airport, it said citing Lebanon's Traffic Management Center.

Photos showed Lebanese army soldier working to extinguish fires and open the roads back up.

Roads were shut off over the weekend as well, as people took to the streets to protest against continuing deterioration of living conditions.

READ MORE: Beirut thrift shop offers free food and clothes to poor

Economic crisis continues

Lebanon's economic crisis, which erupted in 2019, has propelled more than three quarters of the population into poverty and the local currency has plummeted by over 90 percent.

Recommended

The Lebanese pound sank to more than 25,000 against the dollar last week, from a peg in 2019 of 1,500.

There has been little progress since Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government was appointed in September after more than a year of political deadlock that compounded the crisis.

Mikati's government has been in paralysis since a row over the lead investigator into a fatal explosion at Beirut port last year flared during a cabinet meeting on October 12.

The cabinet has not met since then.

Subsidies have been cut back on almost all goods including fuel and medicine, pushing up prices as basic services such as healthcare crumble.

The cabinet's main focus was on a revival of talks with the International Monetary Fund, needed to unlock foreign aid.

But an agreement on vital financial figures, a requirement to start negotiations, has not been reached.

READ MORE: Lebanese parliamentary elections 2022: Hope or stagnation?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law