A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck the Myanmar-India border region, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter early on Friday.

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.