A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine has left 52 miners and rescuers dead about (820 feet underground, Russian officials said.

Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes on Thursday, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors in the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia.

The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s accident at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A total of 285 people were in the mine when the fire erupted.

Criminal probe ordered

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.